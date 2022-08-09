Home States Telangana

Advocate murder: Telangana High Court impleads Bar Council

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary Home, DGP, SP Mulugu, and SHO Mulugu.

Published: 09th August 2022 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday impleaded the Bar Council of India, the Bar Council of Telangana, and the Union of India as parties in a suo moto taken up PIL, relating to the brutal murder of M Malla Reddy, a senior advocate practising at Warangal Bar Association and asked them to file counters on bringing in the Lawyers’ Protection Act by September 8, 2022.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary Home, DGP, SP Mulugu, and SHO Mulugu.The horrific murder was termed as a regrettable episode by Chief Justice Bench. Advocate General B S Prasad informed the court that the police are investigating the murder of the senior advocate. He said that the police had apprehended 15 suspects.

The bench was hearing a suo moto PIL converting a letter from V Raghunath, president of the Telangana High Court Advocates Association, in which the petitioner requested that the government provide relevant records pertaining to the murder on August 1 in Mulugu district. The petitioner also requested that the Chief Justice Court to instruct the Ministry of Law and Justice to recommend the Advocates Protection Bill. The case has been postponed to September 8, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Bar Council of India Ujjal Bhuyan
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp