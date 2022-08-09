Advocate murder: Telangana High Court impleads Bar Council

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday impleaded the Bar Council of India, the Bar Council of Telangana, and the Union of India as parties in a suo moto taken up PIL, relating to the brutal murder of M Malla Reddy, a senior advocate practising at Warangal Bar Association and asked them to file counters on bringing in the Lawyers’ Protection Act by September 8, 2022.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary Home, DGP, SP Mulugu, and SHO Mulugu.The horrific murder was termed as a regrettable episode by Chief Justice Bench. Advocate General B S Prasad informed the court that the police are investigating the murder of the senior advocate. He said that the police had apprehended 15 suspects.

The bench was hearing a suo moto PIL converting a letter from V Raghunath, president of the Telangana High Court Advocates Association, in which the petitioner requested that the government provide relevant records pertaining to the murder on August 1 in Mulugu district. The petitioner also requested that the Chief Justice Court to instruct the Ministry of Law and Justice to recommend the Advocates Protection Bill. The case has been postponed to September 8, 2020.

