Ahead of Munugode Assembly bypoll, govt transfers Suryapet Collector to Nalgonda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of a possible bypoll to the Munugode Assembly segment, the State government on Monday transferred Suryapet District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy and posted him as Nalgonda Collector, relieved Rahul Sharma from the full additional charge as Nalgonda District Collector. The government also reshuffled some Revenue officials in the district.

Patil Hemanta Keshav, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Suryapet is placed in full additional charge of the post of Collector of Suryapet district. A Bhaskar Rao, Special Grade Deputy Collector who is presently working as Additional Collector, Jangaon is transferred and posted as Additional Collector, Nalgonda. KMV Jagannadha Rao, Deputy Collector, presently working as SDC, AMRP, Unit-I was also transferred and posted as Revenue Divisional Officer, Nalgonda N Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Deputy Collector, Nalgonda and V Chandra Shekar, special Grade Deputy Collector, Nalgonda were directed to report before the Governor in Revenue Department for their further postings.

