Blood bank booked as 3-yr-old tests HIV+ after transfusions

After the recent transfusion on July 20, the attending doctor suggested a blood test, which showed that the three-year-old was HIV positive, the complaint said.

Published: 09th August 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nallakunta police station on Monday booked a case of negligence under Section 338 against the Red Cross Blood Bank, Adikmet after a three-year-old thalassemia patient tested positive for HIV after undergoing a series of blood transfusions at the blood bank.

In their complaint, the parents of the patient told the Nallakunta police that after being diagnosed with the blood disorder soon after his birth, the doctors at the hospital suggested to they take him to the Red Cross blood bank located in Adikmet for a transfusion. He had been going there for the past two years and 10 months.

After the recent transfusion on July 20, the attending doctor suggested a blood test, which showed that the three-year-old was HIV positive, the complaint said. On Sunday, the police wrote to the Medical Board asking for its opinion and also to the blood bank management asking it to give access to records of all the donors from the past 2.5 years.

