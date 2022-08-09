CLP goes into a huddle with five remaining MLAs, lone MLC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Post Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s resignation as an MLA, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) held a meeting with its five remaining MLAs and lone MLC on Monday. The CLP is learned to have discussed the strategies to be adopted for a possible byelection for the Munugode Assembly seat.

While two MLAs reportedly attended the meeting in person, the remaining legislators attended it virtually.

Later Speaking to the media, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka condemned Rajagopal Reddy’s decision to resign as an MLA and to join BJP.

“Rajagopal Reddy has won on the Congress symbol every time. Congress will win the byelection with a bigger majority than it did in the 2018 election,” he said. Meanwhile, MLC T Jeevan Reddy wondered whether the people should vote for BJP for repealing the ITIR project or privatising public sector companies or increasing gas, diesel and petrol prices.

“Why should people vote for BJP? Is it for imposing GST on essential commodities or for Prime Minister insulting the formation of separate Telangana or compromising national security by reducing the recruitment of army soldiers,” he wanted to know.

Slamming the saffron party, MLA D Sridhar said that RSS didn’t even hoist the national flag for 50 years but now asking people to replace their display pictures with the national flag. “They are asking them to own leaders like Sardar Vallababhai Patel and Dr BR Ambedkar for political gains,” he said.

CLP to visit flood-hit areas and Polavaram project

The CLP, meanwhile, decided to visit the flood-affected areas and the Polavaram project from August 16. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said “We wanted to appraise the Central Committee about the flood situation. But the committee refused to give us an appointment,” he said and added that the increase in height of the protection wall of the Polavaram project resulted in inundation of Bhadrachalam.

