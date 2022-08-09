Home States Telangana

CLP goes into a huddle with five remaining MLAs, lone MLC

Post Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s resignation as an MLA, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) held a meeting with its five remaining MLAs and lone MLC on Monday.

Published: 09th August 2022 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy submits his resignation to Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Monday

Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy submits his resignation to Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Post Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s resignation as an MLA, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) held a meeting with its five remaining MLAs and lone MLC on Monday. The CLP is learned to have discussed the strategies to be adopted for a possible byelection for the Munugode Assembly seat.
While two MLAs reportedly attended the meeting in person, the remaining legislators attended it virtually.
Later Speaking to the media, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka condemned Rajagopal Reddy’s decision to resign as an MLA and to join BJP.

“Rajagopal Reddy has won on the Congress symbol every time. Congress will win the byelection with a bigger majority than it did in the 2018 election,” he said. Meanwhile, MLC T Jeevan Reddy wondered whether the people should vote for BJP for repealing the ITIR project or privatising public sector companies or increasing gas, diesel and petrol prices.

“Why should people vote for BJP? Is it for imposing GST on essential commodities or for Prime Minister insulting the formation of separate Telangana or compromising national security by reducing the recruitment of army soldiers,” he wanted to know.

Slamming the saffron party, MLA D Sridhar said that RSS didn’t even hoist the national flag for 50 years but now asking people to replace their display pictures with the national flag. “They are asking them to own leaders like Sardar Vallababhai Patel and Dr BR Ambedkar for political gains,” he said.

CLP to visit flood-hit areas and Polavaram project

The CLP, meanwhile, decided to visit the flood-affected areas and the Polavaram project from August 16. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said “We wanted to appraise the Central Committee about the flood situation. But the committee refused to give us an appointment,” he said and added that the increase in height of the protection wall of the Polavaram project resulted in inundation of Bhadrachalam.

Bhatti blasts Rajagopal for quitting as Congress MLA

The CLP is learned to have discussed the strategies to be adopted for a possible byelection for the Munugode Assembly seat.  While two MLAs reportedly attended the meeting in person, the remaining legislators attended it virtually. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti condemned Rajagopal Reddy’s decision to resign as an MLA and to join BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy Resignation CLP
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp