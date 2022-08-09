Home States Telangana

Dharma Yuddha has started in Munugode: Bandi Sanjay

I have already shown him RR (referring to the bypoll victories of Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender).

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

HYDERABAD: Referring to a possible byelection to the Munugode Assembly segment post the resignation of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Monday said that a “Dharma Yuddha” has kicked off in the constituency.

Addressing a public meeting at Chinna Kondur, which falls under Munugode Assemly constituency, as part of his ongoing Praja Sangrama Yatra, he said: “The Munugode bypoll will determine the future of the State.”

“I said that I will show RRR cinema to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. I have already shown him RR (referring to the bypoll victories of Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender). The next R (Rajagopal Reddy) is underway,” he said.

