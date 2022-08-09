Home States Telangana

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resignation: 15% of legislators turned turncoats since Dec 2018

Published: 09th August 2022 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

By V V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the resignation of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy as an MLA on Monday, around 15 per cent of legislators in the State switched their political loyalties after the TRS came to power for the second time post the general elections held in December, 2018. Immediately after Rajagopal Reddy tendered his resignation in the Speaker format on Monday, the State Legislature notified the Munugode Assembly seat vacancy. Now the State is poised for the fifth bypoll after December, 2018.

As many as 18 MLAs changed their political loyalties from December, 2018 to till date. However, only two of them resigned before donning the colours of other parties with Rajagopal Reddy being the second legislator to do so.

Eatala Rajender was the first and he had resigned from Huzurabad seat and won the bypoll on a BJP ticket. Of the 18 MLAs, 12 Congress legislators merged with the ruling TRS and the State Legislature issued a bulletin notifying the same on June 6, 2019. Two TDP MLAs too merged with the TRS on April 7, 2021.All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) MLA Korukanti Chandar Patel and an Independent MLA from Wyra, Lavudya Ramulu too are associated with the ruling party.

Interestingly, Korukanti Chandar is now TRS Peddapalli district president. In June 2021, the then Minister and TRS leader Eatala Rajender resigned as an MLA. Now, Rajagopal Reddy resigned as Congress MLA and he will contest again on a BJP ticket if bypoll is held for Munugode segment.

