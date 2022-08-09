Home States Telangana

Rajagopal quits as MLA, declares war on TRS government

Published: 09th August 2022 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Minutes after Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy submitted his resignation to his membership of the Telangana Legislative Assembly from Munugode constituency on Monday, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy accepted it. The secretary to the State Legislature has issued a notification, stating  that a vacancy has risen.

With his resignation, the strength of the Congress in the State Legislative Assembly has come down to five. As many as 18 Congress MLAs were elected in the 2018 Assembly elections and later 12 of them merged with the TRS.

Determined to face a bypoll, Rajagopal Reddy submitted his resignation in Speaker format, and submitted it to speaker in person, ensuring there was no scope for rejection.As the seat has fallen vacant now, a byelection is likely within the six months from August 8, unless emergency provisions were invoked or early general elections are notified.

As a symbolic gesture, Rajagopal Reddy signed his resignation papers at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial, and declared a “war” on the government. He said that he has renounced his post for the benefit of people, and to retain self-respect.

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy Resignation
