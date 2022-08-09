Home States Telangana

Scared of facing probe, KCR faulting ED raids: BJP

Addressing a press conference, Muralidhar Rao said that the ED would crack its whip on those who amassed wealth through illegal means.

Published: 09th August 2022 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Monday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was making accusations against Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) as he was scared of being raided in near future. He said that the Chief Minister’s latest outbursts against the Central agencies were part of his game plan to prepare politically.

Addressing a press conference, Muralidhar Rao said that the ED would crack its whip on those who amassed wealth through illegal means. He said that the CM was claiming that the Centre had “certified” the Kaleshwaram project, which didn’t mean that it also “certified” corruption in the project.

“As Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and several other leaders were questioned by the ED, KCR, too, scared and is preparing for a political fight. In the next six months, things will change politically in Telangana, which is why KCR is exhibiting wickedness,” he said.

Launching a tirade against the CM, he said, “Even Pakistan will not launch a campaign against India as KCR is doing.” Quoting the ‘Bloomberg Recession Probability’ report, he said, India’s probability is zero per cent. He said that the value of the Indian rupee is proportional to foreign exchange, as it depends on various factors including imports and exports.

“When there are higher interest rates in the US, the investors would be interested to invest in that country by relocating investments from India and it will impact the rupee. However, it doesn’t mean that there is a decline in the rupee,” he argued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP general secretary Enforcement Directorate Income Tax
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp