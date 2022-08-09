Scared of facing probe, KCR faulting ED raids: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Monday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was making accusations against Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) as he was scared of being raided in near future. He said that the Chief Minister’s latest outbursts against the Central agencies were part of his game plan to prepare politically.

Addressing a press conference, Muralidhar Rao said that the ED would crack its whip on those who amassed wealth through illegal means. He said that the CM was claiming that the Centre had “certified” the Kaleshwaram project, which didn’t mean that it also “certified” corruption in the project.

“As Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and several other leaders were questioned by the ED, KCR, too, scared and is preparing for a political fight. In the next six months, things will change politically in Telangana, which is why KCR is exhibiting wickedness,” he said.

Launching a tirade against the CM, he said, “Even Pakistan will not launch a campaign against India as KCR is doing.” Quoting the ‘Bloomberg Recession Probability’ report, he said, India’s probability is zero per cent. He said that the value of the Indian rupee is proportional to foreign exchange, as it depends on various factors including imports and exports.

“When there are higher interest rates in the US, the investors would be interested to invest in that country by relocating investments from India and it will impact the rupee. However, it doesn’t mean that there is a decline in the rupee,” he argued.

