Ministers distribute flags; 2.2 lakh kids watch ‘Gandhi’ across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several Ministers and officials distributed national flags to all households on Tuesday, the second day of “Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham”. The film, ‘Gandhi’ was screened in 552 theatres across the State for schoolchildren. Around 2.2 lakh students watched the movie on the first day.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao distributed national flags in Mulugu village in Siddipet district. He called upon the people to hoist national flag on their houses on August 15. The State government decided to distribute 1.2 crore national flags to all the households across the State. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao distributed flags in Nalgonda and erstwhile Warangal district respectively.

Varjotsava committee chairman and TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao launched cultural programmes at Ravindra Bharathi. Telangana Sahitya Academy chairman Juluri Gouri Shankar and others were present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar watched ‘Gandhi’ at Attapur along with school children. Somesh Kumar said that the State government was screening ‘Gandhi’ to 22 lakh school children in the State. According to him, 2.2 lakh school children can watch the movie, which will be screened till August 22.

Later, the Chief Secretary held a video-conference with District Collectors, Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other district level officials from BRKR Bhavan. He instructed the Collectors to prepare an action plan for all the activities which are part of the fortnight-long celebrations, particularly for mass singing of the National Anthem, rallies, Freedom Run and Freedom Cup.

DGP M Mahender Reddy said that mobilisation and logistics planning with regard to mass singing of the National Anthem, organising of Freedom Cup, Freedom Run and rally should be done in advance.

