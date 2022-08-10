Home States Telangana

Ministers distribute flags; 2.2 lakh kids watch ‘Gandhi’ across Telangana

Finance Minister T Harish Rao distributed national flags in Mulugu village in Siddipet district.

Published: 10th August 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Schoolchildren leave a theatre after watching ‘Gandhi’ movie screened as part of Swatantra Bharatha Vajrostavam celebrations in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Jwala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several Ministers and officials distributed national flags to all households on Tuesday, the second day of “Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham”. The film, ‘Gandhi’ was screened in 552 theatres across the State for schoolchildren. Around 2.2 lakh students watched the movie on the first day.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao distributed national flags in Mulugu village in Siddipet district. He called upon the people to hoist national flag on their houses on August 15. The State government decided to distribute 1.2 crore national flags to all the households across the State. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao distributed flags in Nalgonda and erstwhile Warangal district respectively.

Varjotsava committee chairman and TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao launched cultural programmes at Ravindra Bharathi. Telangana Sahitya Academy chairman Juluri Gouri Shankar and others were present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar watched ‘Gandhi’ at Attapur along with school children. Somesh Kumar said that the State government was screening ‘Gandhi’ to 22 lakh school children in the State. According to him, 2.2 lakh school children can watch the movie, which will be screened till August 22.

Later, the Chief Secretary held a video-conference with District Collectors, Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other district level officials from BRKR Bhavan. He instructed the Collectors to prepare an action plan for all the activities which are part of the fortnight-long celebrations, particularly for mass singing of the National Anthem, rallies, Freedom Run and Freedom Cup.

DGP M Mahender Reddy said that mobilisation and logistics planning with regard to mass singing of the National Anthem, organising of Freedom Cup, Freedom Run and rally should be done in advance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp