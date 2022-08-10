No one asked me to contest for Munugode seat: Gutha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that he was comfortable with his present post and that no one has asked him to contest the Munugode Assembly bypoll, State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Tuesday said he would think of entering the fray only if someone asks him to.

“I will think of contesting bypoll, only if someone asks me to contest,” Sukhender Reddy told reporters during an informal chat with reporters in Nalgonda. The Legislative Council Chairman however maintained that the BJP and Congress would vie for the second spot in Munugode bypoll as the “TRS will surely win”.

Sukhender Reddy also alleged that Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the Assembly only for the sake of contracts and his own selfishness. “Rajagopal Reddy resigned out of arrogance,” he alleged.“Rajagopal Reddy talking about family rule in Telangana is ridiculous,” Sukhender Reddy said, pointing out that his brother too is in politics. “His resignation as an

MLA was necessary for BJP as the saffron party is trying to expand its base in the State,” the veteran politician said.He added that Rajagopal would not remain in the BJP for long “as he himself knows that he would not be able to win in the bypoll”.“Rajagopal should explain to the people why he resigned as an MLA,” Sukhender Reddy said.

Stating that TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao would finalise the candidate for Munugode bypoll, he said that the State would suffer due to the leadership of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

KCR fine-tunes strategy

Meanwhile, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is holding discussions with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and other important leaders from Nalgonda district regularly to fine-tune the party’s strategy for the bypoll.Some TRS leaders are of the view that the party should announce a BC leader as its candidate.

HYDERABAD: Asserting that he was comfortable with his present post and that no one has asked him to contest the Munugode Assembly bypoll, State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Tuesday said he would think of entering the fray only if someone asks him to. “I will think of contesting bypoll, only if someone asks me to contest,” Sukhender Reddy told reporters during an informal chat with reporters in Nalgonda. The Legislative Council Chairman however maintained that the BJP and Congress would vie for the second spot in Munugode bypoll as the “TRS will surely win”. Sukhender Reddy also alleged that Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the Assembly only for the sake of contracts and his own selfishness. “Rajagopal Reddy resigned out of arrogance,” he alleged.“Rajagopal Reddy talking about family rule in Telangana is ridiculous,” Sukhender Reddy said, pointing out that his brother too is in politics. “His resignation as an MLA was necessary for BJP as the saffron party is trying to expand its base in the State,” the veteran politician said.He added that Rajagopal would not remain in the BJP for long “as he himself knows that he would not be able to win in the bypoll”.“Rajagopal should explain to the people why he resigned as an MLA,” Sukhender Reddy said. Stating that TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao would finalise the candidate for Munugode bypoll, he said that the State would suffer due to the leadership of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. KCR fine-tunes strategy Meanwhile, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is holding discussions with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and other important leaders from Nalgonda district regularly to fine-tune the party’s strategy for the bypoll.Some TRS leaders are of the view that the party should announce a BC leader as its candidate.