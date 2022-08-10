Home States Telangana

Telugu University V-C releases HMRL MD’s poetry anthology

The speakers unanimously opined that this work is a unique contribution to the literary world and it would be translated into English and all the Indian languages.

Published: 10th August 2022 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Prof Acharya N Gopi releases MD HMRL NVS Reddy’s poetry book titled ‘Megapatham’ in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Prof Acharya N Gopi releases MD HMRL NVS Reddy’s poetry book titled ‘Megapatham’ in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy’s poetry anthology “Meghapatham” was released by renowned poet and former Vice-Chancellor of Telugu University Prof N. Gopi, here on Tuesday.

Meghapatham,  which means “path in the clouds”, was coined by NVS Reddy to denote elevated Metro rail. The book with the subtitle, “Metro Kavitajhari”, consists of 58 poems penned by him, depicting the entire saga of the metro rail project. Hyderabad Metro, the world’s biggest urban rail project, is his brainchild and he vividly describes the challenges faced, the solutions provided and the strategies adopted in  overcoming the innumerable hurdles to make this project a success.

Presided over by K I Varaprasad Reddy, founder of vaccine manufacturing company Shanta Biotechnics Ltd, Prof Gopi, poet and lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja, Telugu litterateur Juluru Gouri Shankar and Paidipala highlighted the unique style of NVS’ poetry, the deep emotions and feelings involved etc. The speakers unanimously opined that this work is a unique contribution to the literary world and it would be translated into English and all Indian languages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telugu University Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited NVS Reddy Metro Kavitajhari
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp