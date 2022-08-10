Telugu University V-C releases HMRL MD’s poetry anthology

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy’s poetry anthology “Meghapatham” was released by renowned poet and former Vice-Chancellor of Telugu University Prof N. Gopi, here on Tuesday.

Meghapatham, which means “path in the clouds”, was coined by NVS Reddy to denote elevated Metro rail. The book with the subtitle, “Metro Kavitajhari”, consists of 58 poems penned by him, depicting the entire saga of the metro rail project. Hyderabad Metro, the world’s biggest urban rail project, is his brainchild and he vividly describes the challenges faced, the solutions provided and the strategies adopted in overcoming the innumerable hurdles to make this project a success.

Presided over by K I Varaprasad Reddy, founder of vaccine manufacturing company Shanta Biotechnics Ltd, Prof Gopi, poet and lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja, Telugu litterateur Juluru Gouri Shankar and Paidipala highlighted the unique style of NVS’ poetry, the deep emotions and feelings involved etc. The speakers unanimously opined that this work is a unique contribution to the literary world and it would be translated into English and all Indian languages.

