Forest dept plants 75 saplings at KBR Park in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Forest Department has conducted ‘Vanamahotsavam’ as part of two-week-long Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu at KBR park on Wednesday. During the celebrations, the department also planted 75 saplings to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.

Forest Department Special Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari, Principal Chief Conservator RM Dobrial and freedom fighter Bhagya Reddy Verma’s family members and school students participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Chief Secretary said that the Vajrotsavalu organised by the Telangana government is a symbol of country’s sovereignty and the State’s eight-year progress. She also said that she was delighted to participate in the Vajrotsavalu along with Bhagya Reddy Verma’s family members.

Bhagya Reddy Verma’s grandson Ajay Gautam said that the programmes being initiated by the State government are infusing enthusiasm among families of freedom fighters.

HYDERABAD: The State Forest Department has conducted ‘Vanamahotsavam’ as part of two-week-long Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu at KBR park on Wednesday. During the celebrations, the department also planted 75 saplings to mark 75 years of India’s Independence. Forest Department Special Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari, Principal Chief Conservator RM Dobrial and freedom fighter Bhagya Reddy Verma’s family members and school students participated in the event. Speaking on the occasion, the Special Chief Secretary said that the Vajrotsavalu organised by the Telangana government is a symbol of country’s sovereignty and the State’s eight-year progress. She also said that she was delighted to participate in the Vajrotsavalu along with Bhagya Reddy Verma’s family members. Bhagya Reddy Verma’s grandson Ajay Gautam said that the programmes being initiated by the State government are infusing enthusiasm among families of freedom fighters.