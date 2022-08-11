Godavari rising, second warning issued

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/ SANGAREDDY: Godavari is rising once again. The Bhadradri Kothagudem district administration issued the second warning after the water level crossed the 48-feet mark at of Bhadrachalam at 1.30 am on Wednesday.

Floodwaters are once again overflowing the Burgampahad-Bhadrachalam Road with the water level reaching 50.60 ft mark. The Godavari water has inundated the road near Turbaka Bridge between Bhadrachalam-Cherla. Bathing ghats and Kalyanakatta have been submerged in flood waters.

Officials have set up motors and are pumping excess water into river Godavari at Vista Complex and Kothapet area. They are making public announcements in villages over possible flood threats to villages close to the river bank. According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Godavari water level might rise above the 53-ft mark past midnight, necessitating issuing a third flood warning.

District collector D Anudeep and SP Dr Vineeth G held a meeting with district level officials here on Wednesday where they instructed them to ensure that farmers would shift their cattle and sheep to safe places. They also instructed the officials to alert people living in villages facing the threat of submersion.

Singur, Nizamsagar receive huge inflows

Singur project in Pulkal mandal of Sangareddy district has been receiving inflows due to heavy rains in Maharashtra and Karnataka since Tuesday night.Officials lifted two crest gates allowing a discharge of 34,490 cusecs of water. Irrigation Executive Engineer B Madhusudan Reddy said the project received about 24 tmcft of water. “Before the rains started, the project had 17 tmcft of water,” he said.

1st warning issued at Dowleswaram

Rajamahendravaram/Kakinada/ Kurnool: The first flood warning was issued at Dowleswaram Barrage as surplus water was discharged into the River Godavari at 13 lakh cusecs on Wednesday. Fear has once again gripped people in hundreds of villages of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), Eluru, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada and twin Godavari districts, who had just started to return to their homes. AP Irrigation officials lifted 10 of the 12 crest gates of Srisailam reservoir on Wednesday. The gates are lifted for the third time during the monsoon season

