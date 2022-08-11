Home States Telangana

Infant among four of family killed in mishap in Telangana

When they reached Mukpal, Shaikh, who was driving the car, was speeding and lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the divider, the police said.

Published: 11th August 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

The remains of the car damaged in the accident in Mukpal

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Four members of a family were killed in a road mishap on National Highway (NH) 44 at Mukpal on Wednesday. Three other members of the family were also injured in the accident.

The victims — Minhaz Begum, 38, Mohd Amjad Shaikh, 32, Syed Akhil Ahmed, 7, and three-month-old Sayyad Filza Hamnani — along with three other family members had begun their journey from Tolichowki in Hyderabad to meet their relatives in Wardha, Maharashtra.

When they reached Mukpal, Shaikh, who was driving the car, was speeding and lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the divider, the police said. As a result, it turned turtle. The three injured persons were taken to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad. Police said speeding and negligence of the driver led to the accident.

