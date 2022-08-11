MLA murder bid in Telangana: Four more held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police have arrested four more persons in connection with the murder conspiracy against Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy. After the arrest of the key accused in the case Peddagani Prasad Goud in the first week of August, police along with the West Zone SOT have been on the lookout for the other accused who were on the run.

The police found that Prasad approached Santosh and purchased a button knife from Nanded and air pistol from Mustafa Arms and Ammunition in Nampally. To procure a country made pistol, Prasad contacted one Suguna in Nizamabad who introduced him to Surendhar Dayawathi of Bellamkonda and D Srihari of Nalgonda. Cops traced all the offenders connected with the case and arrested all the four on Wednesday.

