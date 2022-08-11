Home States Telangana

MLA murder bid in Telangana: Four more held

The police found that Prasad approached Santosh and purchased a button knife from Nanded and air pistol from Mustafa Arms and Ammunition in Nampally.

Published: 11th August 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police have arrested four more persons in connection with the murder conspiracy against Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy. After the arrest of the key accused in the case Peddagani Prasad Goud in the first week of August, police along with the West Zone SOT have been on the lookout for the other accused who were on the run.

The police found that Prasad approached Santosh and purchased a button knife from Nanded and air pistol from Mustafa Arms and Ammunition in Nampally. To procure a country made pistol, Prasad contacted one Suguna in Nizamabad who introduced him to Surendhar Dayawathi of Bellamkonda and D Srihari of Nalgonda.  Cops traced all the offenders connected with the case and arrested all the four on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp