Telangana state gets Rs 2,452 crore from Centre

HYDERABAD: The State government on Wednesday received Rs 2,452.32 crore from the Central government. The amount is related to two instalments of tax devolution to the States. The Union Finance Ministry said in a statement that the Union government has released two instalments of tax devolution to State governments amounting to Rs 1,16,665.75 crore on Wednesday, as against the normal monthly devolution of Rs 58,332.86 crore.

This is in line with the commitment of the Central government to strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure, the statement issued by the Ministry said.

