BJP State president Bandi Sanjay dares  KCR to make turncoats face voters

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to make all the MLAs who had won on other party tickets and later joined TRS, go for by-elections just like in Munugode. Accusing the communist parties of ‘dancing to the tunes’ of the ruling TRS, he dared CPI and CPM which claim Nalgonda as their stronghold, to contest in the by-election.

During his padayatra in Ramannapet mandal of the Nakrekal constituency on Thursday, he ridiculed TRS leaders for holding dharnas on petrol and diesel prices. He demanded that the State government first reduce fuel prices. He said that the State was getting Rs 30 per litre on petrol as value added tax, which was the highest in the country.

He said that the chief minister spent more than Rs 1 lakh crore on Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, but was neglecting Dharmareddy, Bunadigani and Pillaipally canals, which could irrigate thousands of acres in the Nakrekal constituency.

While he was going around Ramannapet mandal headquarters interacting with the people, he met an old couple, named Dhanuri Bakkamma and Shankaraiah, who are living in an ironing shed. Sanjay helped the childless couple with some money and directed the local party leaders to ensure that they got a house and other facilities.

An interesting incident happened during his padayatra which surprised the saffron foot-soldiers. A ten-year-old boy, Sameer, a sixth grade student, approached Sanjay and requested him for a selfie. When Sanjay asked the boy what he wanted to become when he grows up, the child spontaneously replied that he wanted to become an MP like Sanjay. When Sanjay asked why, the child said that looking at him touring the State and finding out the issues of the people, he was inspired.

TRS workers interrupt Bandi’s speech

Mild tension prevailed in Munipampula village of Ramannapet mandal during Bandi Sanjay’s programme on Thursday night when TRS workers tried to obstruct him from speaking. Continuing his speech, he said TRS had done nothing but ‘minted money’ in the last 8 years

