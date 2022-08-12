Home States Telangana

BJP, TRS conspired to force Munugode bypoll: Yashki

The Congress leader said that AICC chairperson Sonia Gandhi was directly supervising the Munugode byelection.

Published: 12th August 2022 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud alleged that BJP and the TRS were working hand-in-glove to portray the Congress was a weak party by projecting themselves as the two main parties in the State.Speaking to reporters here on Thursday on the sidelines of a party’s strategy meeting for Munugode, he pointed out that this was the reason why both the TRS and the BJP had conspired and brought about a byelection for the Munugode Assembly seat.

The strategy meeting was called by Congress’ State in-charge Manickam Tagore to finalise the party’s electoral plans to face the challenge that lay ahead in Munugode. The meeting was attended by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, AICC secretaries Bose Raju, Nadeen Javeed, Rohit Choudary among others.Madhu Yashki said that because Congress was gaining in strength in the State after Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting in Warangal, BJP and TRS were trying to place obstacles on its path.

He said:  “As soon as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao returned from New Delhi, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy tendered his resignation, which was accepted within minutes by the Speaker and a notification was issued that a seat had fallen vacant. It is strange that they themselves were announcing the date for byelection as if there is no Election Commission. TRS is clearly supporting BJP’s conspiracy to prevent Congress from coming to power in the State.”

The Congress leader said that AICC chairperson Sonia Gandhi was directly supervising the Munugode byelection. Expressing confidence that the party’s cadres would stand solidly by the party, Madhu Yashki said that Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s cadre in Munugode were working for the Congress, and that he would be on board to campaign for the Congress nominee regardless of the fact that Rajagopal Reddy was his brother.

The Congress will hold meetings with workers in all mandals of the constituency on August 16 and 18. Revanth Reddy, CLP floor leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Madhu Yashki and others will participate in a padayatra in the constituency which would begin on August 13 from Narayanpur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TPCC Campaign committee
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp