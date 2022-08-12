BJP, TRS conspired to force Munugode bypoll: Yashki

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud alleged that BJP and the TRS were working hand-in-glove to portray the Congress was a weak party by projecting themselves as the two main parties in the State.Speaking to reporters here on Thursday on the sidelines of a party’s strategy meeting for Munugode, he pointed out that this was the reason why both the TRS and the BJP had conspired and brought about a byelection for the Munugode Assembly seat.

The strategy meeting was called by Congress’ State in-charge Manickam Tagore to finalise the party’s electoral plans to face the challenge that lay ahead in Munugode. The meeting was attended by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, AICC secretaries Bose Raju, Nadeen Javeed, Rohit Choudary among others.Madhu Yashki said that because Congress was gaining in strength in the State after Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting in Warangal, BJP and TRS were trying to place obstacles on its path.

He said: “As soon as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao returned from New Delhi, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy tendered his resignation, which was accepted within minutes by the Speaker and a notification was issued that a seat had fallen vacant. It is strange that they themselves were announcing the date for byelection as if there is no Election Commission. TRS is clearly supporting BJP’s conspiracy to prevent Congress from coming to power in the State.”

The Congress leader said that AICC chairperson Sonia Gandhi was directly supervising the Munugode byelection. Expressing confidence that the party’s cadres would stand solidly by the party, Madhu Yashki said that Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s cadre in Munugode were working for the Congress, and that he would be on board to campaign for the Congress nominee regardless of the fact that Rajagopal Reddy was his brother.

The Congress will hold meetings with workers in all mandals of the constituency on August 16 and 18. Revanth Reddy, CLP floor leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Madhu Yashki and others will participate in a padayatra in the constituency which would begin on August 13 from Narayanpur.

HYDERABAD: TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud alleged that BJP and the TRS were working hand-in-glove to portray the Congress was a weak party by projecting themselves as the two main parties in the State.Speaking to reporters here on Thursday on the sidelines of a party’s strategy meeting for Munugode, he pointed out that this was the reason why both the TRS and the BJP had conspired and brought about a byelection for the Munugode Assembly seat. The strategy meeting was called by Congress’ State in-charge Manickam Tagore to finalise the party’s electoral plans to face the challenge that lay ahead in Munugode. The meeting was attended by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, AICC secretaries Bose Raju, Nadeen Javeed, Rohit Choudary among others.Madhu Yashki said that because Congress was gaining in strength in the State after Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting in Warangal, BJP and TRS were trying to place obstacles on its path. He said: “As soon as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao returned from New Delhi, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy tendered his resignation, which was accepted within minutes by the Speaker and a notification was issued that a seat had fallen vacant. It is strange that they themselves were announcing the date for byelection as if there is no Election Commission. TRS is clearly supporting BJP’s conspiracy to prevent Congress from coming to power in the State.” The Congress leader said that AICC chairperson Sonia Gandhi was directly supervising the Munugode byelection. Expressing confidence that the party’s cadres would stand solidly by the party, Madhu Yashki said that Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s cadre in Munugode were working for the Congress, and that he would be on board to campaign for the Congress nominee regardless of the fact that Rajagopal Reddy was his brother. The Congress will hold meetings with workers in all mandals of the constituency on August 16 and 18. Revanth Reddy, CLP floor leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Madhu Yashki and others will participate in a padayatra in the constituency which would begin on August 13 from Narayanpur.