Centre to lift 8 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice from Telangana state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another relief to the State government, the Centre has consented to accept delivery of eight lakh tonnes of fortified parboiled rice for the 2021-22 Rabi marketing season.This is in addition to 6.05 lakh tonnes of fortified parboiled rice which the Centre had agreed to accept, which was communicated to the civil supplies department of Telangana on May 11, 2022.Appreciating the Centre’s decision, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal, for making the welfare of Telangana farmers a high priority.

