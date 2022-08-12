Home States Telangana

Flood threat looms over Bhadrachalam again

Officials start shifting people as Godavari river continues to swell

Published: 12th August 2022 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari water levels inch closer to danger level at Bhadrachalam on Tuesday

Godavari water levels inch closer to danger level at Bhadrachalam on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: With Pranahita and Indravathi rivers receiving heavy inflows, water levels of the Godavari at Bhadrachalam continued to rise on Thursday.While the water level stood at 52.3 feet on Thursday evening, officials expect it to cross 53 feet (third warning level) by the night. Police have restricted the public from visiting the bank of the river. The district administration has already begun measures to shift people living in low-lying areas to shelters.

Devotees who came to the temple town were affected as the bathing ghats and kalyanakatta are under floodwater.Several cotton fields and paddy nurseries are inundated with floodwater. People living in Subashnagar, Silpinagar, Ayyappa Colony, Kothapet and near Vista Complex are in a grip of fear.

With the increasing water level and streams overflowing in many areas, road transportation to Dummagudem, Cherla, Venkatapuram, Wazeedu, and Kunavaram and Chintur (in Andhra Pradesh), apart from Chattishgarh and Odisha have been cut off from Bhadrachalam.  TSRTC have stopped plying buses which  has alarmed people living in remote areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Godavari Bhadrachalam Floodwater
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp