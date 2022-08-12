Hyderabad cops tries to verify Indo-Pak love story claim

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alerted by the Border Security Force (BSF), Bahadurpura police are trying to verify the version of the Pakistani woman who tried to enter India from Nepal that she was on her way to Hyderabad to meet her beloved.The woman, identified as Khadija Noor, was arrested along with two others -- Mohammad and Jeevan -- while the trio was trying to cross into India through the border at Bihar on August 8.

According to the woman, she had met Ahmed from Hyderabad online and over the course of time, they had fallen in love. Ahmed works in Saudi Arabia. When they decided to get married, her parents refused, and she ran away from home, reached Nepal.During this time, Ahmed asked Mohammad to help her out, and they approached Jeevan to help them cross the border. Jeevan also arranged a fake Aadhaar card for Noor.

After their arrest, the BSF tipped off the Hyderabad police, who are now verifying the woman’s version regarding Ahmed, according to sources.However, no police officer is willing to speak about the matter, pointing out that the Intelligence Bureau is handling the case.

