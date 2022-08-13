Home States Telangana

Agnipath protester ends life fearing police action

However, he had completed his bachelor’s degree from a college in Thanoor mandal.

Published: 13th August 2022

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Fearing arrest for his alleged role in the violence and arson that broke out at Secunderabad Railway Station during protests against Agnipath Army recruitment scheme, a 20-year-old ended his life by jumping into the Godavari river near Basara in Nirmal district.P Mahesh, a native of Belthorada village in Thanoor mandal, left his house on August 9 and his body was found in the Godavari on Thursday night.

According to police, the victim got jittery when Hyderabad police started calling students one after the other for questioning their role in Agnipath violence. Fearing arrest, he may have ended his life, police added. “We are probing if there was any other motive behind his suicide,” Basara Sub Inspector U Mahesh said.

In their complaint, Mahesh’s parents said that their son was not very good at studies. However, he had completed his bachelor’s degree from a college in Thanoor mandal. Mahesh had undergone training for two years in Nizamabad district to prepare for the Army recruitment exam.

