Andhra students bag top ranks in Telangana state EAMCET

In fact, seven of the top 10 ranks in both engineering and medical streams were bagged by AP students.

Published: 13th August 2022 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students from Andhra Pradesh bagged the top three ranks in the Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), the results of which were announced on Friday.In fact, seven of the top 10 ranks in both engineering and medical streams were bagged by AP students. A total of 1,97,320 candidates (83.10%)  qualified in both the engineering (E) and Agriculture and Medical (AM) streams.

Juturi Neha of Tenali secured the top rank in the medical stream, while Vantaku Rohit of Kotapadu in Visakhapatnam district and Kallam Tarun Kumar Reddy of Komerapudi in Guntur bagged second and third ranks respectively. Guntupalli Sriram, also  from Guntur, secured fifth rank while Muvva Niveditha of Vijayawada, Mitnala Shiva Tejaswini of Kallur in Kurnool district  and Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy of Pedakurapadu in Guntur bagged sixth, seventh and 10th ranks respectively.

In the engineering stream, Nakka Sai Deepthika of Khandyam in Srikakulam secured second rank followed by Polisetty Karthikeya (3rd) of Khazipeta in Guntur third, Palli Jalajakshi (4th) of Kakarapalli, Srikakulam, Menda Hima Vamsi  (5th) of Balaga, Gandu Hari Deep (6th) of Amalapuram in East Godavari, Dayyala John Joseph (7th) of  Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam and Penikalapati Ravi Kishore (8th) of Guntur. Karthikeya,  Jalajakshi, Hima Vamsi, John Joseph Ravi Kishore had secured top ranks in JEE Mains.

