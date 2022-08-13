BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to stay put in Munugode till bypoll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Declaring that he will visit and stay put in Munugode and work for the victory of party candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in the coming byelection, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Friday said that the sacrifices made by the its workers would go in vain if the party fails to register a victory.

Addressing a meeting of leaders of Shakti Kendras of Munugode constituency on the sidelines of his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Yennaram village of Ramannapet mandal in Nakrekal constituency, Sanjay, along with party leader Tarun Chugh asked them to draw inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and work for the victory of the party.

“Many party workers have died and many are languishing in the jails for waging struggles. Police is filing cases against 20 party workers on average every day across the State. To make their aspirations and sacrifices fruitful, we must win Munugode, which will also ensure BJP’s victory in the next Assembly elections. It is in your hands to make it happen,” Sanjay said.

Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has made arrangements to lure voters with Rs 30,000 each and a liquor bottle, he felt that it was not a thing to worry, as the voters were on the side of the BJP.

Chugh said that there was a need to make Munugode an unbreachable fortress of the BJP, and to demolish the ‘Lanka’ of TRS by the “inheritors of Hanuman’s legacy” meaning the BJP workers. He wanted committees at all polling-booths with youth, women and farmers.

Bandi seeks Rs 4K cr for SHGS

Earlier during the day, Sanjay wrote to the Chief Minister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, urging him ot Rs 4,000 crore to Self-Help Group members across the State and clear the interest on the loans payable by the State government.

Pointing out that there were 3,99,120 SHG groups with 45,10,283 women as their members, Sanjay said that the State government has not released Rs 3,000 crore earmarked towards the payment of their interest in 2021-22 budget, and Rs 1,250 crore allotted in 2022-23 Budget.

