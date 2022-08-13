Home States Telangana

Centre seeks ATR on irregularities in NREGS works

State govt told to submit report on action taken over anomalies in implementation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Centre has written to the State government on Friday, seeking a comprehensive Action Taken Report (ATR) by September 11, after a team of the Ministry of Rural Development found serious irregularities in the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) during an inspection of the works in Telangana from June 9 till 12.

The inspecting team had highlighted issues such as undertaking non-permissible work, major irregularities in estimation, approval and implementation of the works relating to desilting of minor irrigation tanks, work of staggered trenches, splitting of works to avoid approval of the superior technical authority, and other procedural violations of guidelines such as those relating to community information boards, job cards, maintenance of proper documentation in the gram panchayats.

In view of the serious lapses, the Centre deployed 15 teams, which reported that they found deficiencies similar to what were found by the earlier team. Detailed reports were shared with the State government regarding the serious irregularities found in the implementation of NREGS works.

It was mentioned in the letter that the action included refund of irregularly spent amount, criminal and administrative action against the defaulters and recoveries. The letter stated that the Centre viewed this matter with extreme concern and expected a detailed ATR against all issues highlighted by the inspecting teams, and a thorough inquiry by the State government.

Central teams  report lapses
In view of allegations of lapses, the Centre deployed two teams, and both reported that they found deficiencies in implementing the works under the employment guarantee scheme

