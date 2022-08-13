Dissent in TRS intensifies over Munugode candidate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time TRS seniors are making arrangements for a massive public meeting in Munugode on August 20, the party’s dissident second-rung leaders have intensified their activity opposing the candidature of former MLA K Prabhakar Reddy and adopted a resolution urging the party not to field him in the coming bypoll.

TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address an election meeting on August 20 in Munugode Assembly constituency. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday inspected two to three sites that could serve as the venue for the public meeting for which TRS leaders plan to mobilise one lakh people.

Speaking to reporters later, Jagadish Reddy exuded confidence that the TRS would win the bypoll. He also said that the TRS chief would finalise the candidate.However, dissidents within the TRS intensified their activity against former MLA Prabhakar Reddy who is tipped to be the party candidate. Several second-rung leaders in the segment had a meeting at a function hall in Choutuppal and opposed the candidature of Prabhakar Reddy. They also adopted a resolution requesting the TRS not to field Prabhakar Reddy.

It may be recalled here that two days back, the Energy Minister had a meeting with dissident leaders and later led a delegation to Pragathi Bhavan. However, the dissident leaders appear to be in no mood to relent and had a meeting again in Choutuppal on Friday.Meanwhile, TRS senior leaders are of the view that the dissident activity would subside soon, as all pre-poll surveys are in favour of the ruling party.

