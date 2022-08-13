Home States Telangana

Dissent in TRS intensifies over Munugode candidate

However, the dissident leaders appear to be in no mood to relent and had a meeting again in Choutuppal on Friday.

Published: 13th August 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao takes his sister Lalithamma’s blessings  during Raksha Bandhan celebrations at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao takes his sister Lalithamma’s blessings  during Raksha Bandhan celebrations at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time TRS seniors are making arrangements for a massive public meeting in Munugode on August 20, the party’s dissident second-rung leaders have intensified their activity opposing the candidature of former MLA K Prabhakar Reddy and adopted a resolution urging the party not to field him in the coming bypoll.

TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address an election meeting on August 20 in Munugode Assembly constituency. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday inspected two to three sites that could serve as the venue for the public meeting for which TRS leaders plan to mobilise one lakh people.

Speaking to reporters later, Jagadish Reddy exuded confidence that the TRS would win the bypoll. He also said that the TRS chief would finalise the candidate.However, dissidents within the TRS intensified their activity against former MLA Prabhakar Reddy who is tipped to be the party candidate. Several second-rung leaders in the segment had a meeting at a function hall in Choutuppal and opposed the candidature of Prabhakar Reddy. They also adopted a resolution requesting the TRS not to field Prabhakar Reddy.

It may be recalled here that two days back, the Energy Minister had a meeting with dissident leaders and later led a delegation to Pragathi Bhavan. However, the dissident leaders appear to be in no mood to relent and had a meeting again in Choutuppal on Friday.Meanwhile, TRS senior leaders are of the view that the dissident activity would subside soon, as all pre-poll surveys are in favour of the ruling party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp