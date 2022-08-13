Home States Telangana

Four TRS leaders in race for Kothagudem Assembly constituency ticket

KHAMMAM: Several TRS leaders in the Kothagudem Assembly constituency are in a race to secure the party ticket to contest from here in the upcoming elections. Kothagudem is a resource-rich constituency in the Bhadradri Kothagudem. Several coal mines, industries, and forests are located in the constituency.

Out of 5 Assembly constituencies in the district, Kothagudem is the only general seat. The other four constituencies are reserved for ST candidates.As per the TRS sources, present MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, former MLA Jalagam Venkata Rao, former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and State Health Director Gadala Srinivas are trying their best to get the ticket from TRS.

Political analysts say that the chances of sitting MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao getting the party ticket are very narrow, especially after his son Vanama Raghavender’s involvement surfaced in the case of four family members dying by suicide. But Vanama Venkateswara Rao exudes confidence that he enjoys popular support.

Venkateswara Rao  was elected from Kothagudem on Congress mandate in the last elections, defeating former MLA Jalagam Venkata Rao.Jalagam Venkata Rao has been lobbying with the top TRS leaders to secure the party mandate again. Meanwhile, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who did not get the ticket to contest from Khammam parliamentary seat, is also keen on the Kothagudem ticket.State health director G Srinivasa Rao, a native of Aswapuram village in Khammam district, is also expecting the TRS as he enjoys close ties with the KCR family.

Chances of sitting MLA getting ticket narrow
