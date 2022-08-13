Godavari water recedes at Bhadrachalam, residents cautious

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The transportation to Cherla, Dummagudem, Chintur, VR Puram and Kunavaram mandals from Bhadrachalam town still remains cut off due to flooding of roads.Meanwhile, the water level in the Godavari was recorded at 52.2 feet at 5pm on Friday. The water level that reached 52.5 feet at 8 pm on Thursday has been receding gradually and came down to 52.2 feet. However, the authorities have called upon the residents of 99 villages in Pinapaka and Bhadrachalam to remain cautious.

The district administration has keep boats and tractors ready to evacuate people living in low-lying areas to safer places if the case ofan amergency. The Kalyanakatta and bathing ghats along the river remain submerged in floodwater.Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department officials are taking the help of Singareni Company to pump the water that leaked from the flood bank into the Godavari river.

