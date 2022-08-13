Home States Telangana

Godavari water recedes at Bhadrachalam, residents cautious

Boats, tractors kept ready to evacuate people in low-lying areas

Published: 13th August 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Overflowing Godavari inundates establishments near the river shore

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The transportation to Cherla, Dummagudem, Chintur, VR Puram and Kunavaram mandals from Bhadrachalam town still remains cut off due to flooding of roads.Meanwhile, the water level in the Godavari was recorded at 52.2 feet at 5pm on Friday. The water level that reached 52.5 feet at 8 pm on Thursday has been receding gradually and came down to 52.2 feet. However, the authorities have called upon the residents of 99 villages in Pinapaka and Bhadrachalam to remain cautious.

The district administration has keep boats and tractors ready to evacuate people living in low-lying areas to safer places if the case ofan amergency. The Kalyanakatta and bathing ghats along the river remain submerged in floodwater.Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department officials are taking the help of Singareni Company to pump the water that leaked from the flood bank into the Godavari river.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp