Malaria and dengue haunt tribal areas in Telangana's Mulugu district 

u mahesh By

Express News Service

MULUGU: Seasonal diseases have returned to haunt the people in the district, more so in the tribal areas.

According to the data available with the District Medical and Health Officials, as many as 62 malaria and five dengue cases have so far been recorded in the district.

The district has 15 primary health centres, two community centres and one district government hospital with 100 beds.

Gothi Koya tribals living in Wazeedu, Tupakulagudem, Cherukuru, Penugodium, Mangapet, Tadvai, Venkatapuram, and Govindaraopet in the agency area are going through an ordeal with no primary health centres being located in their mandals.

According to Mulugu District Medical and Health Officer(DM&HO) Dr Allam Appaiah, " As soon as our teams detect malaria and dengue cases in the flood-affected hamlets in the agency area, they are providing treatment. We have been conducting medical camps since the onset of monsoon. Our teams are also making door-to-door visits in the villages and in the hamlets. We are treating those with symptoms of fever. If anyone is infected with malaria and dengue, we hand them medical kits with instructions as to how to use the medicines” he said.

The Medical and Health Department is shifting patients whose condition is critical to the government hospital for treatment. The DM&HO said that 325 medical camps have so far been conducted in the flood-hit villages and medical teams are running Covid-19 tests and are providing treatment if they have any symptoms.

MULUGU: Seasonal diseases have returned to haunt the people in the district, more so in the tribal areas. According to the data available with the District Medical and Health Officials, as many as 62 malaria and five dengue cases have so far been recorded in the district. The district has 15 primary health centres, two community centres and one district government hospital with 100 beds. Gothi Koya tribals living in Wazeedu, Tupakulagudem, Cherukuru, Penugodium, Mangapet, Tadvai, Venkatapuram, and Govindaraopet in the agency area are going through an ordeal with no primary health centres being located in their mandals. According to Mulugu District Medical and Health Officer(DM&HO) Dr Allam Appaiah, " As soon as our teams detect malaria and dengue cases in the flood-affected hamlets in the agency area, they are providing treatment. We have been conducting medical camps since the onset of monsoon. Our teams are also making door-to-door visits in the villages and in the hamlets. We are treating those with symptoms of fever. If anyone is infected with malaria and dengue, we hand them medical kits with instructions as to how to use the medicines” he said. The Medical and Health Department is shifting patients whose condition is critical to the government hospital for treatment. The DM&HO said that 325 medical camps have so far been conducted in the flood-hit villages and medical teams are running Covid-19 tests and are providing treatment if they have any symptoms.