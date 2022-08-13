Home States Telangana

NMDC, FICCI conclave on minerals, metal industry

The key objective of the event is to have deliberations on the roadmap for the minerals and metals sector to achieve the 'Vision 2047'.

HYDERABAD: The NMDC and the FICCI will be organising a conference on Indian minerals and metals industry on the theme ‘Transition Towards 2030 & Vision 2047’ on August 23 and 24 at Taj Palace, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi.

The two-day event is being organised in commemoration of the 75th Independence Day and the ongoing “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” in collaboration with the Union Ministries of Steel and Mines. The key objective of the event is to have deliberations on the roadmap for the minerals and metals sector to achieve the ‘Vision 2047’.

The meeting will be attended by the global and domestic producers, mineral organisations, policy makers, mine equipment manufacturers, country heads of global corporates, Central and State government officials.

The conclave would involve deliberations and analysis of global and Indian minerals and metals industries, interaction of emerging technologies in the mines space, talks on the requisite policy environment.

Addressing the curtain raiser event on Friday, Sumit Deb, Chair, FICCI Mining Committee and Chairman-Cum-Managing Director, NMDC Ltd said that given the vast mineral resource base in the country and the evolving and easing business and regulatory environment, international giants too are showing interest in the country’s mines and mineral industry along with domestic players.

DK Mohanty, Director (Production), NMDC Ltd. said that with the country vying for self-sufficiency and efforts being made to lower the import dependence, the mines and mineral industry would play a major role in India’s roadmap for growth and attaining the target of turning into ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat’.

Jyoti Vij, Deputy Secretary General, FICCI noted that the mines and minerals sector is at the core of the government’s decision-making process and the target is to achieve optimum utilisation of the domestic resources, which would also boost employment and bring about rapid economic development in different parts of the country.

