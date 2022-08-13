Home States Telangana

President clears names, Telangana High Court gets six more judges

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday signed the appointment warrants of six advocates as Telangana High Court judges.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday signed the appointment warrants of six advocates as Telangana High Court judges.These six advocates are EV Venugopal, Nagesh Bheemapaka, Pulla Karthik, Kaja Sarath, J Srinivas Rao and N Rajeswar Rao, who will be Telangana High Court Judges in order of seniority, beginning with the day they take charge of their respective posts.With their appointment, the number of judges in the Telangana High Court has increased from 28 to 34. The High Court has a sanctioned strength of 42 judges.

