Rally with 750 meter Tricolour in Sangareddy

The official said as per the directions of the State government, various programmes were being organised as part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam celebrations which began on August 8.

SANGAREDDY: District Collector Dr A Sharath said that a rally will be organised on Saturday by holding a 750-meter-long national flag at Sangareddy to mark the diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Independence. He said Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who will be the chief guest, will also participate in the rally.

The Collector said that around 1,500 students, along with public representatives and members of the public, will participate in the 5-km-long rally which will start from Pothireddypally Square in the suburb of Sangareddy town to the Old Bus Stand.

The official said as per the directions of the State government, various programmes were being organised as part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam celebrations which began on August 8. He sought the cooperation of the public and students to make the celebrations till August 21 a grand success.

