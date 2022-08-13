Home States Telangana

Telangana man kills father, uncle for not allowing him to marry

During a discussion about Santosh’s marriage, his father and uncle questioned him about his income and as to how he will support his family.

Published: 13th August 2022

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A 30-year-old man killed his father and uncle in Mugpal village in Nizamabad district allegedly for not getting him married. According to police, the accused, K Santosh killed his father K Abbaiah, 64, and his uncle K Sailu, 54.During a discussion about Santosh’s marriage, his father and uncle questioned him about his income and as to how he will support his family. In a fit of rage, Santosh took an agricultural tool and hit both his father and uncle. They both died on the spot due to head injuries, the police said.

