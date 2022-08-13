Home States Telangana

Telangana state to generate Rs 15,000 crore additional revenue

The State Cabinet has cleared three proposals submitted by the officials to generate Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore additional revenue in the next eight months.

Published: 13th August 2022 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet has cleared three proposals submitted by the officials to generate Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore additional revenue in the next eight months.According to sources, the Cabinet which met here on Thursday to primarily discuss the financial situation of the State and mobilisation of additional revenues, approved the proposals submitted by the officials to increase the non-tax revenue.

“The proposal is to raise an additional revenue of around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 crore in the current fiscal. This will be mostly through sale of lands and other assets,” sources told Express on Friday.It may be mentioned here that the Central government cut the market borrowing limit of the State by Rs 15,000 crore. With the Centre allowing the State to raise Rs 38,000 crore as against its proposal to raise Rs 53,000 crore, the State decided to generate up to Rs 15,000 through State’s Own Revenues (SOR).

As the Cabinet, during Thursday’s meeting, decided to extend Aasara pensions to around 10 lakh additional beneficiaries from August 15, the burden on the exchequer will be Rs 2,400 crore per year.In view of this, mobilisation of additional resources became a necessity for the State government to implement its ambitious welfare schemes, including providing Rs 3 lakh assistance for constructing 2BHK houses for those having own house sites and waiver of crop loans, among others.

Besides cut in FRBM loan limit, the grants-in-aid contribution from the Centre was just Rs 1,425.71 crore till June against the estimated Rs 41,001.73 crore for 2022-23.The Centre’s stand is forcing the State to augment its own revenue, said sources. As against the estimated Rs 25,421.63 crore non-tax revenue, the receipts up to June were just Rs 6,874.96 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp