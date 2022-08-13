Home States Telangana

TSRTC plans a grand bus parade on Tank Bund today

Music bands, motorcycles, antique Albion Bus to be part of the event

Published: 13th August 2022 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC bus (Photo | EPS)

TSRTC bus (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation  (TSRTC) will organise a Grand Bus  Parade on Tank Bund at 4 pm on August 13.The Parade will comprise music bands, motor-cycles, antique Albion Bus imported from London and commissioned in 1932.The parade will be flagged off from Rotary Park at  Vivekananda Statue and will end at Ambedkar Statue.Around 1,000 people,  public transport patrons, RTC staff and others will also participate in the parade.

It is one of the unique events and opportunities for  all in TSRTC and for the public to know that TSRTC as a corporation has a long history and has impacted the lives of many in the State including the employees in TSRTC.This unique event is being organised to celebrate Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavaalu and mark the TSRTC’s commitment to the state and people of Telangana,  TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy and Managing Director, V C Sajjanar said.

Sajjanar added that the parade will feature TSRTC  buses that serve the public throughout Telangana and interestingly it will feature Albion Bus imported from London and commissioned into service in the year 1932 which TSRTC still preserves as a remembrance at Bus Bhavan.The Albion Bus was in service in 1932 when TSRTC was called Nizam State Rail and Road Transport  Department with a seating capacity of 19, which is still a pride for the corporation, he added.

In the parade TSRTC buses, employees, patrons from the public who are passionate of TSRTC, parade band and cultural troupes will participate and display cultural heritage of the State, Sajjanar added.The  TSRTC has also located and roped in two living legends of TSRTC who will join the 75 years of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavaalu celebrations at Bus Bhavan on August 15.Two RTC veteran employees -Narasimha and Sathaiah - who are aged 94 and 97 and who worked in the pre-Independence era will join the flag hoisting event on August 15 at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Corporation impacts lives of employees
It is one of the unique events and opportunities for  all in TSRTC and for the public to know that TSRTC as a corporation has a long history and has impacted the lives of many in the State including the employees

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSRTC Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations Grand Bus  Parade
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp