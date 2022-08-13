TSRTC plans a grand bus parade on Tank Bund today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will organise a Grand Bus Parade on Tank Bund at 4 pm on August 13.The Parade will comprise music bands, motor-cycles, antique Albion Bus imported from London and commissioned in 1932.The parade will be flagged off from Rotary Park at Vivekananda Statue and will end at Ambedkar Statue.Around 1,000 people, public transport patrons, RTC staff and others will also participate in the parade.

It is one of the unique events and opportunities for all in TSRTC and for the public to know that TSRTC as a corporation has a long history and has impacted the lives of many in the State including the employees in TSRTC.This unique event is being organised to celebrate Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavaalu and mark the TSRTC’s commitment to the state and people of Telangana, TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy and Managing Director, V C Sajjanar said.

Sajjanar added that the parade will feature TSRTC buses that serve the public throughout Telangana and interestingly it will feature Albion Bus imported from London and commissioned into service in the year 1932 which TSRTC still preserves as a remembrance at Bus Bhavan.The Albion Bus was in service in 1932 when TSRTC was called Nizam State Rail and Road Transport Department with a seating capacity of 19, which is still a pride for the corporation, he added.

In the parade TSRTC buses, employees, patrons from the public who are passionate of TSRTC, parade band and cultural troupes will participate and display cultural heritage of the State, Sajjanar added.The TSRTC has also located and roped in two living legends of TSRTC who will join the 75 years of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavaalu celebrations at Bus Bhavan on August 15.Two RTC veteran employees -Narasimha and Sathaiah - who are aged 94 and 97 and who worked in the pre-Independence era will join the flag hoisting event on August 15 at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad.

