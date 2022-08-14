KCR government insulting Telangana state martyrs, alleges Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Touring Anajipuram village of Thungathurthy constituency in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay accused the TRS government of working against the aspirations Telangana martyrs.

Garlanding the statue of martyr Kasoju Srikant Chary during his Praja Sangrama Yatra, he said the State government had been unjust to those who worked hard during the Telangana movement. Sanjay brought up the issue of how Pidamarthi Nagaraju, who lost both his legs and an arm in a rail roko during the statehood movement, was prevented from entering Telangana Bhavan on Thursday. “CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has not done justice to even a single Telangana activist after coming to power,” said the BJP leader.

HYDERABAD: Touring Anajipuram village of Thungathurthy constituency in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay accused the TRS government of working against the aspirations Telangana martyrs. Garlanding the statue of martyr Kasoju Srikant Chary during his Praja Sangrama Yatra, he said the State government had been unjust to those who worked hard during the Telangana movement. Sanjay brought up the issue of how Pidamarthi Nagaraju, who lost both his legs and an arm in a rail roko during the statehood movement, was prevented from entering Telangana Bhavan on Thursday. “CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has not done justice to even a single Telangana activist after coming to power,” said the BJP leader.