Revanth sorry, Venkat wants Dayakar sacked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even the unconditional apology of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy didn’t satisfy TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who on Saturday demanded the expulsion of Addanki Dayakar from the party for making ‘unsavoury’ remarks against him.

On Friday, while speaking to the media, Venkat Reddy demanded an unconditional apology from the TPCC chief over the alleged abusive remarks made by party leader Addanki Dayakar during the Chandur public meeting.

Responding to Venkat Reddy’s demands, in a video posting on his Twitter account, Revanth tendered an unconditional apology. “It is learnt that Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was hurt with the comments of ‘home-guard’ and Dayakar’s. He demanded an apology from TPCC president. Hence, I am tendering an unconditional sorry to him. Making insulting remarks against Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who played a significant role during the separate Telangana movement is unacceptable. For further disciplinary action, I am referring the matter to disciplinary committee chairman Chinna Reddy,” he can be heard in the video statement.

Though, Venkat Reddy welcomed the apology, he demanded that the TPCC chief expel Dayakar. He said that he would consider campaigning for if the party expels Dayakar. Revanth on Saturday developed Covid-19 symptoms and isolated himself. He didn’t attend the party’s Azadi Gourav Yatra in the Munugode. In the video that he released, Revanth was seen wearing an N-95 mask. However, it was not clear whether he tested positive for Covid-19. With Revanth isolating himself due to potential Covid-19 symptoms, his planned tour in the poll-bound constituency remains a question.

