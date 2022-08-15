After Delhi darbar, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy urges party cadre to cooperate with left, TJS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on Sunday urged his party cadre to work along with Communists and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS).

In a video statement, in which he is seen donning a red T-shirt, the Congress leader said the grand old party has to work along with Communists and M Kodandaram’s TJS to fight the BJP and TRS governments. His comments sparked speculation that the Congress is trying to enter into an alliance with the Left.

Revanth Reddy added that the political discourse should be around people’s problems, not personal accusations and derogatory remarks, ahead of bypoll to the Munugode Assembly constituency.“Discussion is taking place around personal accusations and derogatory remarks. Sidetracking the right issues is injustice to the people,” he said.

His comments come close on the heels of the Congress high command reportedly directing the TPCC chief to apologise for his seemingly “disparaging” remarks against Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. The party high command is also learnt to have instructed Revanth to work along with senior leaders in the State.

A top source said Venkat Reddy has complained about the language used by the TPCC chief during a press conference after his brother Rajagopal Reddy’s resignation. If sources are to be believed, the Congress high command has asked Revanth to tender an unconditional apology to Venkat Reddy, and change his attitude.

“During the recent meetings over Munugode bypoll with AICC State in-charge Manickam Tagore and other AICC secretaries held at Gandhi Bhavan, Tagore sought Revanth’s clarification over the remarks. Revanth silenced them with his style of response, asking them to refer to the context in which the remarks were made,” said sources.

Not satisfied with Revanth’s clarification, the party summoned the former and directed him to tender an apology. “Following which Revanth tendered an ‘unconditional apology’ immediately after coming from New Delhi, which is very unlike him,” sources said.The party is aware of the influence local MP Venkat Reddy holds in the poll-bound Munugode Assembly constituency and is leaving no stone unturned to bring him onboard for campaigning.

During his presser in Delhi after Rajagopal Reddy’s resignation, Revanth Reddy had said: “Home guards will be serving in the same position for over 30 years and continue in the same rank. The IPS officers will hold top positions through merit.”He apparently made these insinuating remarks to emphasise that the party has awarded him the coveted TPCC president post duly recognising his “merit” in politics.

Speaking about the “shortcomings” of State and Central governments in the last eight years, Revanth said the debate and discussions should be on the financial burden levied on the poor during the eight-year rule of the BJP government.

“The Centre has created unlivable conditions by increasing the prices of gas, diesel, petrol and other essential commodities. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on the other hand, has been repeating his promises, but not delivering,” he said.

Urging the Congress cadre to make people’s problems as the main agenda of any discussion, Revanth said, “Keep aside the controversial statements and become the voice of the people to question the misgovernance of TRS and BJP on the account of their policies.”

Revanth tests +ve for Covid-19

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. After developing mild flu-like symptoms, he underwent testing. Later, he urged all those who came in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested and to follow Covid-19 protocol

