If needed, we will resort to ‘goondaism’: Telangana BJP president

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the Ministers and MLAs in the TRS government were acting like ‘licenced rowdies’.Addressing the residents of Gundala mandal in Alair constituency during his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Sunday, he wondered how could Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud fire in the air during an event celebrating 75 years of Independence.

Referring to murder of two advocates in the last 15 days, he demanded that the State government enact a legislation for their protection. Appealing to the people of Gundala to drive out ‘corrupt’, ‘dynastic’ and ‘autocratic’ rule of TRS, Sanjay said the BJP won’t hesitate in resorting to ‘goondaism’ if the need arises.

Sanjay observed silence during his padayatra for an hour in memory of those who had lost their lives during the massacre after the Partition on August 14, 1947.

Had Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the country in those tragic years, the partition of the country would not have happened, and parties like AIMIM would not have existed, he said. Holding Congress responsible for the Partition, he said the grand old party owed an apology to the nation for deliberately ‘hiding’ the facts of the massacre of Hindus and non-Muslims all these decades. He added that freedom was achieved only due to the efforts of the non-Muslim society in the country.

During the lunch break, around 50 oustees of Gouravelli reservoir under Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project in Husnabad constituency of Karimnagar district met Sanjay and offered their support to his padayatra. Meanwhile, BJP’s Mahbubnagar district president lodged a complaint with Mahbubnagar rural police station, seeking action against Minister Srinivas Goud as per Section 25 of the Arms Act, for taking a rifle from a constable and firing in the air, which is punishable with imprisonment for a term not less than 10 years.

