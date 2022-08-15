Home States Telangana

India stays united despite all differences, says KTR

India cannot be compared to any other country as it is unique, extremely heterogeneous, diverse and changes every 100 km in language, dialect, eating habits, says KTR.

Published: 15th August 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao speaks at a programme at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India cannot be compared to any other country as it is unique, extremely heterogeneous, diverse and changes every 100 km in language, dialect, eating habits and is probably the most diverse nation in the world, said IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Speaking at a programme on the eve of Independence Day at Parade Grounds, Rama Rao said a lot of prospective investors compare China with India that has 140 crore population and say India should function in a similar fashion.

“However, the fact is that India should not be compared with any other nation. Ours is the largest democracy surviving in a mature fashion for 75 years in spite of all differences that divide us. It is a testimony on how well a democracy functions,” the Minister highlighted.

“There are many things that divide us like religion, caste and social classes, but that ‘Indianness’ feeling unites us,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp