India stays united despite all differences, says KTR

HYDERABAD: India cannot be compared to any other country as it is unique, extremely heterogeneous, diverse and changes every 100 km in language, dialect, eating habits and is probably the most diverse nation in the world, said IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Speaking at a programme on the eve of Independence Day at Parade Grounds, Rama Rao said a lot of prospective investors compare China with India that has 140 crore population and say India should function in a similar fashion.

“However, the fact is that India should not be compared with any other nation. Ours is the largest democracy surviving in a mature fashion for 75 years in spite of all differences that divide us. It is a testimony on how well a democracy functions,” the Minister highlighted.

“There are many things that divide us like religion, caste and social classes, but that ‘Indianness’ feeling unites us,” he said.

