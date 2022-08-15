Several second-rung Congress leaders joins TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shock to Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and the grand old party, a number of second-rung Congress leaders joined the TRS on Sunday. Among them were MPTC S Kavita Vidyasagar, State Sarpanches Forum general secretary and Ravigudem Sarpanch Gurram Satyam and other Sarpanches J Maheswari, N Radha Ramesh, B Saidulu, V Jagan Goud and P Padma. A majority of them were followers of Rajagopal Reddy, but had refused to join the BJP.

Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy told reporters that the BJP would have to be satisfied with third place in Munugode bypoll and called upon the Left parties to support the TRS. Coming down heavily on the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, he said the TRS was not afraid of the ED or any other agency, and said that such a threat was indicative of the Centre’s ploy to use central agencies to intimidate political opponents.

