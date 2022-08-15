Steeped in history: Bollarum police station held Gandhi in 1942

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Of the over 100 police stations divided into three commisionerates in the city, many are housed in structures dating back to 18th century. However, the one that holds special value, especially as India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, is the Bollarum police station which held Mahatma Gandhi his visit to the city at the height of Quit India Movement in 1942.

At that time, Gandhi was holding a meeting at the auditorium of the Lakshmi Ramalingam Mudaliar Government High School when the British took him into custody and shifted the legendary freedom fighter to the structure that is now the Bollarum police station. A sub-jail built by the British in the 18th century, the police station was subjected to many modifications to make it suitable for modern-day usage.

Constructed by the British, the load-based structure was built using lime. The current premises still houses the stables, which were used by the Britishers in absence of modern transportation. The portion where the cannons and brass bells were placed had to be removed during renovations. The former sub-jail was turned into a police station in the 20th century with the cells being the offices for the Station House Officer and Sub-Inspectors.

The police station is located close to the Rajiv Rahadari State Highway amid lush greenery. Apart from holding Gandhi, the police station was critical in Operation Polo by the Indian Armed Forces in September 1948.

Not just the police station, but the entire locality finds mention in Indian history. On the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II’s 25th wedding anniversary, she attended a service at the Holy Trinity Church here. The locality also houses the former Viceroy’s building, which was later transformed into Rashtrapati Nilayam, the official retreat for the President of India.

