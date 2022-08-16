Home States Telangana

Aqua Hub in Mid Manair Dam to provide 10,000 jobs: KTR

The facility, spread over 367 acres, will be developed at an estimated cost of `2,000 cr

Published: 16th August 2022 04:49 AM

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao felicitates a freedom fighter at the Independence Day celebrations in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said on Monday that establishing the proposed Aqua Hub in the Mid Manair Dam would be a game-changer for fisheries. He said that the facility, estimated to cost Rs 2,000 crore, would ensure employment for  10,000 people.

The project will receive investments from Ananda Group, Fresh Home, and US-based CP Aqua Group.
The Minister was speaking during the Independence Day celebrations in Sircilla, where he hoisted the national flag along with Collector Anuraag Jayanti. Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that every Indian was indebted to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

He also lauded the weavers of Sircilla, who produced about 1.2 crore national flags at 5,000 power loom units.Listing the developments by the TRS government in the State, the Minister said, “Telangana is the only State to have introduced schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, and 24x7 power supply to the farmers. We are also proud of having launched the first-of-its-kind insurance scheme for weavers,” he said.
He said the government was going to set up the largest fisheries facility. “An MoU has been signed with a US-based fish organisation to set up the country’s biggest Aqua Hub in the Mid Manair Dam. “The facility will be spread over 367 acres,” he said.

He added that with the government’s efforts, the water table had increased in the upstream areas of the Sircilla district. “Once upon a time, the farmers couldn’t carry out agricultural activities here due to water scarcity. Now, the water bodies are filled to the brim, which is happy news for the agriculture sector,” he said, adding, “...through Kaleshwaram project 1.39 lakh acres, through Sri Padasagar and Mid Manair about 55,980 acres are getting irrigation water.”

