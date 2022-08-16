Congress slams KCR for 'tissue of lies' in I-Day speech

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday accused CM Chandrasekhar Rao of engineering defections of Opposition sarpanches and other elected representatives into the TRS in the bypoll-bound Munugode Assembly segment.

He said that KCR had turned State politics into a “defections testing centre”. In a video that he released, Revanth said that the Chief Minister should have developed the constituency and implemented welfare schemes to seek votes, and then the people would have respected him. “However, as usual, KCR is trying to buy Opposition elected representatives including sarpanches and MPTCs,” he said.

He appealed to Congress leaders not to leave the party as he believed that the party has a fair chance of coming into power. He said that he would visit Munugode on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary on August 20. Revanth, who tested positive for Covid-19, hoisted the National Flag at his residence.

In another statement, Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that KCR’s Independence Day speech was “full of lies, empty promises and false claims.” He spoke to the media at the ‘Azadi Ka Garvav Yatra’ in which he along with AICC secretary Nadeem Javed, TPCC working presidents Mahesh Kumar Goud, Dr J Geetha Reddy and Anjan Kumar Yadav participated.

Uttam said that the CM had not mentioned anything about his failed promises but made huge promises while delivering the Independence Day speech. Uttam said that KCR should have explained the present economic condition of Telangana. He also said that the BJP government at the Centre and TRS government in the State have slowed down the pace of India’s growth in the last eight years.

