Hyderabad cop, kin among five killed in Bidar accident

Four persons of the same family from Hyderabad and their driver were killed in a road accident near Bhangur village in Bidar district in Karnataka on Monday evening.

Published: 16th August 2022 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 04:47 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/BIDAR: Four persons of the same family from Hyderabad and their driver were killed in a road accident near Bhangur village in Bidar district in Karnataka on Monday evening. Five others received injuries, said cops. The accident took place when a car in which 10 people were travelling from Hyderabad to Ghangapur in Kalaburagi district, hit a tanker. They were going to visit a temple in Karnataka town.

The deceased have been identified as driver Dinesh, G Giridhar, 45, who worked as head constable with Cyberabad cyber crime unit, his wife Anita, 30, and their children — Priya, 15, and Mahek, 2. The five injured persons have been rushed to Bidar Institute of Medical science Hospital. All of them hail from Begumpet in Hyderabad.

Mannalli SI Kalappa suspects that the car driver tried overtaking a container lorry, but ended up ramming it from behind at great speed. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahesh Meghannavar and Mannalli police station personnel visited the spot. A case has been registered in this regard, said cops.

