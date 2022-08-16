By Express News Service

Sravanthi could be heard lamenting that the party would bite the dust if she didn’t get the Munugode ticket

Thus flows the Congress

Call it a curse or a blessing. The grand old party that is the Congress is never short of leaders nor aspirants. Granted, it is more or less the same in other parties too but, the granddaddy of Indian politics always seems to have too much on its plate. Just see the lolli, as we call in Telangana, over who should get the ticket for the much-awaited Munugode bypoll. The other day, Palvai Sravanthi, daughter of the late leader Palvai Govardhan Reddy, hit the airwaves. An audio clip, purportedly of her telephonic conversation with a colleague, went viral. She could be heard lamenting that the party would bite the dust if she was not honoured with Munugode ticket. Who took the trouble to record and leak the clip? “It looks well-scripted,” mused our Gandhi Bhavan sources, reasoning that her aide wouldn’t have the guts to backstab her. The wise netalog at the Cong HQ enquired and concluded it was intentionally leaked. While they were at it, they also learned a little bit more. Sravanthi is in touch with a certain pink party

troubleshooter ata.

Knot reasonable!

A special session of the State Legislature carries some importance. The Telangana Legislature was to be convened on August 21, the penultimate day of the State government’s prestigious Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu. So, it came as a surprise when the State Cabinet decided to cancel it. Reason: August 21 is a Subha Muhurtam when many would be tying the knot and our legislators requested that the session be deferred. The question is, can this be a reason given the significance of the moment? Though TRS leaders are tight-lipped, a source pointed out that the reigning champ and Chanakya of Indian politics Amit Shahji is likely to land in Munugode the same day to enthuse his saffron soldiers. But, TRS chief KCR being KCR, Shah is unlikely to be the cause. Telangana Chanakya himself will be addressing a meeting in Munugode on August 20. Whatever the inexplicable reason, it is going to be two days of power-packed action – much better than a session, says our source. Can’t agree more. We will have the monsoon session next month anyway.

An ‘uphill’ task

Ever since Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao’s brother Errabelli Pradeep Rao announced his resignation from the TRS, word on the street is, he will don the saffron colours and contest from Warangal East in next year’s polls. In 2019, TRS candidate N Narender didn’t have a tough opponent but this time, if he retains the ticket, he may have a battle royale on his hands. Names doing the rounds are that of the indomitable Konda Surekha and Pradeep. Considering the anti-incumbency, the talk of the town is Narender indeed has an uphill task.

One more for BJP?

Palair MLA Kandala Upender Reddy is reportedly planning to switch loyalty to the BJP. He was elected on Congress ticket from Palair constituency in the last elections but later joined the TRS. With quite a few ruling party leaders competing for his ticket, sources tell us he’s none too pleased with the high command. He also appears to have consulted BJP leaders.

Catch me if you can!

Babus are special. Just watch Yes, Minister! Our bureaucracy is no different than Her Majesty’s. After all, it is the British Raj’s creation. The other day, GHMC Standing Committee members, who met under the chairmanship of Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi demanded that a senior officer be repatriated to his parent department. Allegedly, the officer in question had been giving meetings of all kinds a miss – be it standing committee, reviews or even emergency sittings. The miffed members insisted that a resolution also be adopted to send him packing. The allegedly defiant and elusive babu allegedly skipped rain-related meetings despite reminders. Madam Mayor, caught in a cleft-stick, pacified the agitated members. The latter had no option other than to resume their seats.

— With inputs from B Kartheek, VV Balakrishna, U Mahesh,B Satyanarayana Reddy and S Bachan Jeet Singh

