Home States Telangana

MEIL hoists tricolour on land rig

The rig can drill up to 6,000 metres in depth and is one of the country’s most advanced indigenously made rigs.

Published: 16th August 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The national flag was hoisted on the platform of an indigenous land rig manufactured by the MEIL group company Drillmec at the ICOMM Nagaram facility on the 76th Independence Day here on Monday. Company founder and Chairman PP Reddy hoisted the flag. “It has been my dream to stand on this indigenous rig and hoist Tricolour,” the Chairman said.

Mentioning MEIL’s people-centric work in crucial sectors such as hydrocarbons, power, and infrastructure, PP Reddy announced that the company would provide financial assistance of Rs 75,000 each to 750 students studying in classes 6 to 12 on the 75th Independence Day.

A special committee would finalise the eligibility criteria. The top-level members of the MEIL and ICOMM and several employees attended the celebrations. Director Ravi Reddy also took part in the event. The 2,000 HP rig on which the flag hoisting was done is meant for the ONGC Agartala asset and is at the System Integration Testing Stage. The rig can drill up to 6,000 metres in depth and is one of the country’s most advanced indigenously made rigs. The rig manufacturing aligns with the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MEIL Independence Day Drillmec India@75
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp