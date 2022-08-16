MEIL hoists tricolour on land rig

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The national flag was hoisted on the platform of an indigenous land rig manufactured by the MEIL group company Drillmec at the ICOMM Nagaram facility on the 76th Independence Day here on Monday. Company founder and Chairman PP Reddy hoisted the flag. “It has been my dream to stand on this indigenous rig and hoist Tricolour,” the Chairman said.

Mentioning MEIL’s people-centric work in crucial sectors such as hydrocarbons, power, and infrastructure, PP Reddy announced that the company would provide financial assistance of Rs 75,000 each to 750 students studying in classes 6 to 12 on the 75th Independence Day.

A special committee would finalise the eligibility criteria. The top-level members of the MEIL and ICOMM and several employees attended the celebrations. Director Ravi Reddy also took part in the event. The 2,000 HP rig on which the flag hoisting was done is meant for the ONGC Agartala asset and is at the System Integration Testing Stage. The rig can drill up to 6,000 metres in depth and is one of the country’s most advanced indigenously made rigs. The rig manufacturing aligns with the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative.

