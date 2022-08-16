Home States Telangana

NMDC, Power Grid Corp celebrate Independence Day

Rajesh Srivastava said that it was the day to remember the great freedom fighters whose sacrifices have enabled the country to achieve Independence.

HYDERABAD: The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) celebrated the 76th Independence Day by hoisting the national flag at the company’s headquarters in Hyderabad and all its project sites with great fervour. Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC along with A Shankariah, a senior-most employee at the head office unfurled the Tricolour at the NMDC corporate office here. Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), Somnath Nandi, Director (Technical), Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Director (Production), B Vishwanath, IRSS, Chief Vigilance Officer and other employees were present.

Sumit Deb said that the role of PSUs in the economic growth of the nation had been monumental and NMDC had consistently dedicated itself to meet the infrastructure needs of the country. “As we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, I urge everyone to wholeheartedly participate in Har Ghar Tiranga by hoisting the flags at their homes as a mark of respect, gratitude and tribute to our motherland,” the CMD said. The Power Grid Corporation of India, Southern Region Transmission System-I (SRTS-I) celebrated Independence Day at all its establishments spanning across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and part of Karnataka on Monday.

At SRTS-I headquarters, Secunderabad, the national flag was hoisted by Rajesh Srivastava, executive director (SRTS-I).Rajesh Srivastava said that it was the day to remember the great freedom fighters whose sacrifices have enabled the country to achieve Independence.

“As the nation is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is time for to rededicate ourselves for the growth of the nation,” he said. He stressed on how the power sector, especially Power Grid, had maintained its line availability for power transmission as well as completion of the running projects, which contributed to the growth of the nation. NVP Raju, Chief GM (Projects) was also present. Members of Power Grid Employee Welfare Association and Deep Sikha Mahila Samiti took part in the celebrations.

