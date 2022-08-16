Security beefed up at KCR’s Karimnagar residence

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Security has been beefed up in and around Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s residence, also known as the North Telangana Bhavan, at Teegalaguttapalli in Karimnagar Rural mandal. Though the police are yet to reveal the reason for the same, more security personnel, both in uniform and in plain clothes, are deployed in and around the house round-the-clock for the last four days.

According to TRS sources, the CM will be visiting Karimnagar to attend the weddings of MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar’s daughter and Korukanti Chandar’s daughter on August 31. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard.

Though the police maintain that it is a routine exercise, it is learnt that the security arrangements are being monitored by the CM’s security wing. The security personnel are capturing photographs of persons and vehicles arriving at the CM’s residence.

Some party leaders were allowed to participate in the Independence Day celebrations at the residence. BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar hoisted the national flag at the North Telangana Bhavan building on Monday.

