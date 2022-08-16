Six more judges will take oath today: Telangana HC Justice Bhuyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six more judges allotted to the Telangana High Court will take oath on Tuesday, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said, after unfurling the Tricolour on the occasion of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Independence. In his Independence Day address, the Chief Justice, admitting that the backlog of cases was about 2.4 lakh, said the problem is being addressed by taking several initiatives. One of them, according to him, is the increase in the number of judges.

The strength of the judges has gone up to 42 from 24 during the previous year. Seven new judges were sworn in October 2021, 10 more in March 2022, and one more this month. On the administrative side, he said steps were taken to minimise arrears, results of which would be visible in a few months. “On Telangana Formation Day this year, we inaugurated 33 judicial districts which were coterminous with 33 revenue districts. This was one via reorganising the entire system. With the establishment of the new courts, I have no doubt that we will be able to bring justice closer to the people,” he.

He said that institutional growth was a continuous process. “As the country advances, we will also need to improve our own infrastructure and the way we handle cases, both in terms of quality and quantity. Let’s make a commitment to continue along the path laid by our forefathers in order to attain the aim of ensuring that all citizens have access to justice,” he said, reciting a poem by Rabindranath Tagore.

The last two years, according to CJ, were quite difficult for the nation. As far as the judiciary was concerned, the epidemic had an adverse impact. But it is a matter of great delight that the courts had responded appropriately, and virtual court procedures are not only a reality but also would remain as a constant feature in the days to come.

He said that a state-of-the-art ambulance is now available on the premises of the High Court manned by a qualified technician. The ambulance service has been provided, after the death of a lawyer on the premises of the court. “This was done at the initiative of the Bar, the Advocate General’s office, and the HC registry,” he said.

HYDERABAD: Six more judges allotted to the Telangana High Court will take oath on Tuesday, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said, after unfurling the Tricolour on the occasion of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Independence. In his Independence Day address, the Chief Justice, admitting that the backlog of cases was about 2.4 lakh, said the problem is being addressed by taking several initiatives. One of them, according to him, is the increase in the number of judges. The strength of the judges has gone up to 42 from 24 during the previous year. Seven new judges were sworn in October 2021, 10 more in March 2022, and one more this month. On the administrative side, he said steps were taken to minimise arrears, results of which would be visible in a few months. “On Telangana Formation Day this year, we inaugurated 33 judicial districts which were coterminous with 33 revenue districts. This was one via reorganising the entire system. With the establishment of the new courts, I have no doubt that we will be able to bring justice closer to the people,” he. He said that institutional growth was a continuous process. “As the country advances, we will also need to improve our own infrastructure and the way we handle cases, both in terms of quality and quantity. Let’s make a commitment to continue along the path laid by our forefathers in order to attain the aim of ensuring that all citizens have access to justice,” he said, reciting a poem by Rabindranath Tagore. The last two years, according to CJ, were quite difficult for the nation. As far as the judiciary was concerned, the epidemic had an adverse impact. But it is a matter of great delight that the courts had responded appropriately, and virtual court procedures are not only a reality but also would remain as a constant feature in the days to come. He said that a state-of-the-art ambulance is now available on the premises of the High Court manned by a qualified technician. The ambulance service has been provided, after the death of a lawyer on the premises of the court. “This was done at the initiative of the Bar, the Advocate General’s office, and the HC registry,” he said.